Putin announces partial mobilization of Russian citizens

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:00 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months.

Putin's address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums, which have been expected to take since the first months of the war, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization, which is due to start on Wednesday.

"We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," Putin stressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

