UK foreign minister Cleverly expresses concern over tensions in Taiwan Strait
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Wednesday expressed concern over tensions in the Taiwan Strait in a meeting with China's foreign minister Wang Yi, a spokesperson said in a statement.
Cleverly held the first meeting with his China's counterpart at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nations General Assembly
- United
- James Cleverly
- Taiwan Strait
- China
- Britain
Advertisement