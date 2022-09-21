Left Menu

'Trickle-down' economics is not UK policy, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:20 IST
Gillian Keegan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's fiscal policies under Prime Minister Liz Truss cannot be described as 'trickle-down' economics, foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told the BBC on Wednesday.

"There's no way you could describe our approach as 'trickle- down'," she said, citing the government's expenditure on a package of support to help consumer fighting high energy bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

