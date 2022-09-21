'Trickle-down' economics is not UK policy, minister says

Britain's fiscal policies under Prime Minister Liz Truss cannot be described as 'trickle-down' economics, foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told the BBC on Wednesday.

"There's no way you could describe our approach as 'trickle- down'," she said, citing the government's expenditure on a package of support to help consumer fighting high energy bills.

