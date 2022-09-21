UK’s top priority is to protect N. Ireland peace, foreign minister Cleverly tells U.S.
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:21 IST
Foreign minister James Cleverly told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Britain's top priority was to protect the Good Friday Agreement, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"He (Cleverly) explained the Protocol is, however, causing real problems in Northern Ireland which we must fix," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Cleverly met with Blinken at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
