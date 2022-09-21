UK’s top priority is to protect N. Ireland peace, foreign minister Cleverly tells U.S.

Foreign minister James Cleverly told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Britain's top priority was to protect the Good Friday Agreement, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"He (Cleverly) explained the Protocol is, however, causing real problems in Northern Ireland which we must fix," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Cleverly met with Blinken at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

