UK’s top priority is to protect N. Ireland peace, foreign minister Cleverly tells U.S.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:21 IST
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign minister James Cleverly told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Britain's top priority was to protect the Good Friday Agreement, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"He (Cleverly) explained the Protocol is, however, causing real problems in Northern Ireland which we must fix," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Cleverly met with Blinken at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

