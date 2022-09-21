India logs 4,510 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 4,510 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 1.33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 46,216.

According to the Ministry, 5,640 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,39,72,980. The recovery rate currently is 98.71 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.80 per cent. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 12,27,054 COVID vaccines were jabbed in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far reach to 216.95 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)