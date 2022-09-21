Left Menu

India logs 4,510 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 4,510 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 1.33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:39 IST
India logs 4,510 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 4,510 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 1.33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 46,216.

According to the Ministry, 5,640 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,39,72,980. The recovery rate currently is 98.71 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.80 per cent. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 12,27,054 COVID vaccines were jabbed in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far reach to 216.95 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022