Russia's mobilization is escalation of conflict - Germany's vice chancellor
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:40 IST
The partial mobilization of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday.
Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course we will discuss and consult on politically regarding how to respond."
