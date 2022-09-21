Left Menu

Russia's mobilisation is a sign of the Kremlin's panic, Dutch PM says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:08 IST
Mark Rutte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday said Russia's mobilisation order is a sign of panic at the Kremlin, that should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West.

"The mobilisation, calling for referenda in the Donetsk, it is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"It is all part of the rhetoric we know. I would advise to remain calm."

