Categories exempt from call-up to be determined soon - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian government will announce "very soon" which categories of citizens will be exempted from a mobilisation of reservists with military experience to serve in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the possibility of border closures to prevent citizens evading the call-up.
