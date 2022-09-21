Left Menu

5 held in Goa's Ribander for online gambling

Five people have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in online gambling activities, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Ribander (Goa) | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:07 IST
5 held in Goa's Ribander for online gambling
Crime Branch of Goa Police with those apprehended for online gambling(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in online gambling activities, Goa Police said on Wednesday. Those nabbed are residents of Chhattisgarh and were conducting gambling activities inside the premises of Annette Beach Apartments in the city, police said.

The five apprehended on Tuesday have been identified as Aman, Rakesh Kumar, Sagar, Vishal Kumar and Karan. As per an official statement, a team of the Crime Branch in Ribander has attached various articles worth Rs 1,20,000 from the accused.

According to police the accused were engaged in online gambling in the close premises as a "game of chance" by using their laptop, mobile phones, and Internet connection with a router. Rs 3,200 in different denominations of currency were also seized from the accused.

The gambling activity was busted by the Crime Branch team led by Inspector Dinesh Gadekar, along with Sub Inspector Girish T Padloskar, head constables Ashok Gawade, Ishwar Kaskar and constables Vinayak Sawant, Kalpesh Toraskar and Rupesh Gaikward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022