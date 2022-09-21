Left Menu

Nurses' federation threatens to go on strike over long-pending demands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:13 IST
Nurses' federation threatens to go on strike over long-pending demands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) has threatened to go on a strike to protest against the city government over its long-standing demands of regularisation of contractual nurses and regular promotions not being fulfilled.

In a letter to the Delhi government's health and family welfare department, the DNF has said the situation is so ''pathetic'' that an employee, who is supposed to get three promotions in his career, is retiring without a single promotion due to the ''negligence of the department''.

The letter, written on September 19, also claimed that the DNF has given various representations to the government over these issues but no action has been taken.

The federation said it will carry out a ''two-hour non-cooperation movement'' everyday from November 2 to November 4 to protest against the government over its long-standing demands not being fulfilled.

On October 18, the DNF will take out a march from Samta Sthal to the Delhi Secretariat to press for its demands.

It has also demanded regularisation of the contractual nursing officers and creation of new posts in the nursing cadre.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the medical directors of all the state-run hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022