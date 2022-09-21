Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:16 IST
Two dead and 25 injured in Iran's Kermanshah following protests - Fars
Two people died on Tuesday following protests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city's prosecutor was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency.

"Unfortunately, two people were murdered in yesterday's riots in Kermanshah. We are certain this was done by anti-revolutionary elements because the victims were killed by weapons not used by the security apparatus," Shahram Karami said.

The prosecutor added 25 people, including protesters, security forces and bystanders, were injured during the protests.

