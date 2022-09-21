Finland says it closely monitors Russia after mobilisation
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:18 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday.
"Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Nordic
- Vladimir Putin
- Defence
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland backs Fortum with EUR 2.35 billion financing
Finland's Fortum secures 2.35 bln euro loan to stave off energy crisis
Finland's Fortum secures 2.35 bln euro loan to stave off energy crisis
Finland starts two backup power plants to prevent blackouts
Finland starts two backup power plants to prevent blackouts