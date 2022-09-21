Man stabs colleague for refusing to marry him

An attempt to murder case has been registered against a man here for allegedly stabbing a woman colleague as she refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday. Yogesh Kumar, the accused, was absconding while the 27-year-old woman was undergoing treatment, said an official.

The woman, who is married but living separately from her husband for the last three years, worked in a firm in Kalamboli area, said senior inspector Sachin Gawde of Shil-Daighar police station on Wednesday.

Kumar, who worked in the same company had proposed marriage to her earlier but the woman had refused, he said.

On Tuesday he invited her to go for a motorbike ride and they headed to Uttarshiv area, the official said.

On the way, he stopped the motorbike and again asked her to marry him and the woman told him firmly that she was already married.

Angered, Kumar allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her before fleeing from the spot.

The woman, who suffered injuries in the stomach and on the face, managed to hail an auto-rickshaw and reached the Kalwa Civil Hospital, the inspector said. A case of attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Kumar and police were searching for him, the official added.

