Germany: Russian mobilization is sign of Moscow's lack of success in Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:47 IST
The German chancellor sees in Russia's partial military mobilization signs that Moscow's attack on Ukraine is not successful, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
With view to President Vladimir Putin's plans for four occupied regions to hold referendums in the coming days on joining Russia, the spokesperson said that Russian "sham referendums" would never be recognized.
