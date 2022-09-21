Former Bojanala municipal manager released on R10 000 bail

Former acting Bojanala District municipal manager, Pogisho Patrick Shikwane, was this week released on R10 000 bail after being arrested for allegedly irregularly awarding a R2.4 million contract.

North West Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Patrick Mbotho, welcomed the arrest.

He lauded the investigative efforts of the members of the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit and the work of the National Prosecuting Authority for ensuring that the accused has his day in court.

Shikwane made an appearance before the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, following his arrest by the Hawks on Saturday, for allegedly contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said: "It is alleged that on 8 December 2017, whilst serving as an acting Municipal Manager, the accused irregularly appointed a company called Big Time Strategic Consultants to provide Information Communication Technology (ICT) audit services and the development of an ICT strategy for the municipality for over R2.4 million.

"It is reported that Big Time Strategic Consultants was at the time appointed to render the same services at Moses Kotane Municipality, where the accused previously served as a Municipal Manager. The accused allegedly obtained written consent to inherit the said contract from Moses Kotane Municipality, as per Regulation 32 of 2005 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulations."

Rikhotso said subsequent to the appointment, it was alleged that services were not rendered to Bojanala District Municipality. However, over R2.4 million was allegedly paid unlawfully to Big Time Strategic Consultants.

"The accused was therefore charged with two counts of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003. It is reported that the municipality had no budget for the service at the time and a similar service had recently been obtained by the municipality.

"Therefore, the accused allegedly failed to ensure that the resources of the municipality were used effectively, efficiently and economically. He allegedly also further failed to implement the supply chain management policy."

The matter was postponed to 26 September 2022 for disclosure and bail was set at R10 000.

Meanwhile, Nqobile Sithole (39), a former Municipal Manager for Rustenburg Municipality, also made a brief appearance before the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, and her matter was postponed to 4 November 2022 for consultation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)