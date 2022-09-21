Left Menu

TN BJP functionary arrested for derogatory remarks against A Raja

Based on the complaints by Periyar activists, police went picked up Uttamaramasamy early on Wednesday and took him to Peelamedu station for an enquiry on the issue.This resulted in tense moments in the area, as large number of BJP workers arrived at the spot and squatted on the Avanashi road seeking his immediate release .

BJP District President Uttamaramaswamy was arrested on Wednesday here for allegedly making derogatory speech and using abusive language against A Raja and the Dravidian party workers, over the DMK MP's recent controversial remarks against Hindus.

At a meeting organised by Hindu Munnani, Uttamaramasamy, allegedly used abusive language and made some remarks against Raja, besides making derogatory comments against social reformer, 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy, police said. Based on the complaints by Periyar activists, police went picked up Uttamaramasamy early on Wednesday and took him to Peelamedu station for an enquiry on the issue.

This resulted in tense moments in the area, as large number of BJP workers arrived at the spot and squatted on the Avanashi road seeking his immediate release . They also demanded the arrest of Raja.

After enquiry, Utthamaramasamy was arrested. A local court remanded him in 15 days judicial custody. The BJP workers burnt an effigy of Raja.

Police said cases were registered against the BJP man under various IPC sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K Annamalai, the party's Mahila Morcha president and MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan and party Agricultural Wing president G K Nagaraj condemned the arrest and blamed DMK for not not taking action against its MP Raja for his alleged derogatory remarks against Hindus.

In a series of tweets, Annamalai wondered why there was no police action for Raja's alleged anti-Hindu remarks while the BJP leader who questioned him has been arrested.

The party will not be cowed down by such actions of the ruling DMK, he said.

Vanathi, MLA from Coimbatore South, said the way the arrest was made was condemnable and said the party will face the matter legally.

