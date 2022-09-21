Left Menu

Stalin seeks Centre's intervention to rescue Indians held in "illegal captivity" in Myanmar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in the rescue and repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar, saying they were being forced to do illegal jobs.The state government has received information that nearly 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamils were stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.It is informed that they had initially gone to Thailand for IT related jobs through private recruitment agencies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:26 IST
Stalin seeks Centre's intervention to rescue Indians held in "illegal captivity" in Myanmar
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the rescue and repatriation of Indians held in ''illegal captivity'' in Myanmar, saying they were being forced to do illegal jobs.

The state government has received information that nearly 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamils were stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

''It is informed that they had initially gone to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies. It is now understood that they were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online. Further, reports are being received that they are physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so,'' the CM said.

The state government was in touch with 17 such Tamils who are ''desperately seeking the support of the Government to intervene quickly and rescue them.'' ''Considering the plight of our citizens, I request that MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) may be instructed to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar,'' the CM urged Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022