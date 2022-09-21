MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits Gorkha Rifles of Dah division

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the first battalion of the 'First Gorkha Rifles' at cantonment area here. He was accompanied by Maj Gen MP Singh, General officer commanding (GOC) Dah division and other officials from military and civil administration.

According to PRO (defence) Lt Col Devender Anand, during the visit the minister witnessed a demonstration on cliff chop assault and special hellebore operations. Bhatt praised the immaculate battle drills and operational readiness of the soldiers.

In his address, Bhatt expressed his gratitude to all the soldiers for performing their duty with courage and conviction despite tremendous challenges.

