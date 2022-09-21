Left Menu

Assam, Manipur CMs hold round of talks on border issue; say progress being made

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to hold another round of talks on the long-pending Assam-Mizoram border issue in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:41 IST
Assam, Manipur CMs hold round of talks on border issue; say progress being made
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to hold another round of talks on the long-pending Assam-Mizoram border issue in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon. "Today my Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and I met to discuss the Assam and Mizoram border issue. A team of ministers from both states met in Aizawl recently. Today we discussed the progress and reviewed what happened in the meeting and we are satisfied with the progress. We are in the process of forming regional committees to solve this issue", said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after the meeting.

The meeting between the two CMs lasted for around twenty-five minutes. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga exclusively told ANI, "We have had a good round of meetings and are satisfied with the progress made at the meeting between the ministers of the two states. We're hoping that we will be able to solve the issue at the earliest."

When asked about the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Zoramthanga said, "As of now we have had no talks of a meeting with the Union home Minister." In November last year, the two CMs met in the presence of the Union Home Minister in the national capital to discuss the decades-long pending issue.

In July last year, the border dispute turned violent, resulting in the death of seven personnel from the Assam police and injuring several others. Following this, a couple of rounds of meetings have taken place between the delegations from Assam and Mizoram to solve this issue amicably. In 1972 Mizoram was made a union territory. However, the UT carved out of Assam was made a state in 1987. After initial acceptance of the border with Assam Mizoram gradually began disputing the border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022