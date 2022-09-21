Left Menu

Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones

Thailand has signed a contact to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million), the Thai navy said on Wednesday. In 2017 the Thai army purchased Elbit Systems' Hermes 450 drones, the previous model to the Hermes 900.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 17:16 IST
Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has signed a contact to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million), the Thai navy said on Wednesday. The navy did not say in its statement how many drones it would buy, but said a budget had been set to procure the system over four years, between 2022 to 2025.

The Thai navy said the drones would be used to patrol the sea to protect the country's maritime sovereignty, shipping routes and assist in sea rescue operations. The Hermes 900 is a medium-sized drone, which has the endurance to fly for over 36 hours and up to 30,000 feet (9,144 m) and can carry a maximum payload of 350 kg (771.62 lb), according to the company's website.

The drone system is used in many countries including the Philippines, Switzerland, the European Union and Canada. In 2017 the Thai army purchased Elbit Systems' Hermes 450 drones, the previous model to the Hermes 900. ($1 = 37.1500 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022