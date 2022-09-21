Left Menu

PM Modi welcomes Trustees for becoming an integral part of PM CARES Fund

Prime Minister welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund on 20.09.2022.

A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children. Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.

It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building.

The meeting was attended by Trustees of the PM CARES Fund, i.e. Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister as also, the newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund:

Justice K.T. Thomas, Former Judge, Supreme Court,

Shri Kariya Munda, Former Deputy Speaker,

Shri Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons.

The Trust further decided to nominate following eminent persons for constitution of Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund:

Shri Rajiv Mehrishi, Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Smt. Sudha Murthy, Former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation

Shri Anand Shah, Co-founder of Teach for India and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

Prime Minister said that participation of new Trustees and Advisors will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

