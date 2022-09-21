Left Menu

SIU freezes pension of former National Lotteries Commission COO

According to SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, the investigation has thus far revealed that Letwaba allegedly “personally benefitted” from NLC funding directed to at least six non-profit organisations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:20 IST
SIU freezes pension of former National Lotteries Commission COO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order against the R2.8 million pension payout of former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chief operating officer, Philemon Letwaba.

This as the corruption busting unit instituted an investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the NLC and the conduct of officials.

According to SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, the investigation has thus far revealed that Letwaba allegedly "personally benefitted" from NLC funding directed to at least six non-profit organisations.

Letwaba allegedly "used friends and family businesses and trusts" to receive the money.

"In one of several NLC funded projects investigated by the SIU, it was revealed that a Limpopo-based NPO received approximately R25 million for the refurbishment of a torched school in Vuwani.

"Twelve days after the NPO received the money, it allegedly transferred approximately R4 million to Unbrand Properties without evidence of work being done and in violation of the funding agreement," Kganyago said.

The preservation order, the spokesperson said, was filed on an urgent basis at the Special Tribunal.

"The Special Tribunal order… interdicts Liberty Group — the pension administrator — from paying out pension benefits to the value of approximately R2.8 million due to Mr. Letwaba, pending the final determination of an application to be brought by the SIU against Mr. Letwaba within 60 days.

"The SIU approached the Special Tribunal on an urgent basis to freeze the pension benefits of Mr. Letwaba after he resigned from the NLC, pending the institution of a disciplinary hearing into his role in the distribution of NLC funds to several NPOs," Kganyago said.

In June this year, the SIU obtained a freezing order against the R27 million luxury property owned by former NLC board chairperson, Prof Alfred Nevhutanda's investment company, Vhuthanda Investment.

Nevhutanda allegedly bought the home with grant funding monies from NPOs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022