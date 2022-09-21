'Conman' who duped people in Goa arrested at Indo-Nepal border

A man hailing from Bihar has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly duping nearly 250 people in Goa and disappearing with their money, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The alleged conman, Noor Ahmad, was arrested earlier this week in a joint operation of police forces of Goa, Bihar and Nepal, he said.

Ahmad was brought to Goa by a team of Crime Branch officials, he said.

He said the accused has duped nearly 250 people in the coastal state of which 70 have formally filed complaints against him with the Goa police.

However, the police officer did not disclose the total amount lost by the victims.

The official said Ahmad used to lure people with promise to provide cheap flats. After collecting money from unsuspecting people, he fled the state.

The conman was apprehended in Bihar's East Champaran district when he was trying to cross over to Nepal, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)