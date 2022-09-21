Left Menu

2 juveniles held for killing man who refused to give Rs 200: Delhi Police

After going through the footage, it was found that three people were involved in the incident and they used a knife, iron rods and bricks to kill the victim.The footage showed two of the accused beating up the victim with iron rods and bricks and another person stabbing him with a knife, the officer said.During the interrogation, the juveniles confessed that they demanded Rs 200 from Panchal for gambling and when he resisted, they forcibly took the money from him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:20 IST
2 juveniles held for killing man who refused to give Rs 200: Delhi Police
Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly killing a man as he refused to give them Rs 200 for gambling in central Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The juveniles -- aged 15 and 13 -- wanted the money for gambling, they said, adding that when the victim, Arun Panchal, resisted their robbery bid, they killed him with the help of an accomplice who is still at large.

The incident took place in a park at Patel Nagar on Sunday when the three boys tried to rob the victim. When he resisted the robbery attempt, the accused killed him using a knife, iron rods and bricks, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said during the course of the investigation, police obtained CCTV footage from nearby areas. After going through the footage, it was found that three people were involved in the incident and they used a knife, iron rods and bricks to kill the victim.

The footage showed two of the accused beating up the victim with iron rods and bricks and another person stabbing him with a knife, the officer said.

''During the interrogation, the juveniles confessed that they demanded Rs 200 from Panchal for gambling and when he resisted, they forcibly took the money from him. Thereafter, there was a quarrel between them and they killed Panchal,'' she added.

The third accused, identified as Ravikant, is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, police said, adding that the knife used in the commission of the crime has been seized.

