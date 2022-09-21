World News Roundup: German police storm estate of Russian oligarch Usmanov; World won't let Putin use nuclear weapons, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

German police storm estate of Russian oligarch Usmanov

German police raided the lakeside residence of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, along with several other properties, as part of investigations into suspected sanctions violations and money-laundering. Authorities were searching Usmanov's house in Rottach-Egern on the shores of the Tegernsee, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

World won't let Putin use nuclear weapons, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not believe the world would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. Speaking in an interview with Germany's BILD TV, Zelenskiy warned against being cowed by Putin's threats, saying they would invite Russia to attempt to take more territory.

On the run, Lebanese woman who stole own savings says she's not the criminal

On the run from authorities after forcing a bank to release her family savings at gunpoint to treat her cancer-stricken sister, 28-year-old Lebanese interior designer Sali Hafiz insists she is not the criminal. "We are in the country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you," she told Reuters, standing on a dirt track somewhere in Lebanon's rugged eastern Bekaa valley where she has since been in hiding.

Putin accuses West of 'nuclear blackmail', mobilises more troops for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and backed a plan to annex parts of the country, hinting to the West he was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. It was Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two and signified the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones

Thailand has signed a contract to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million), the Thai navy said on Wednesday. The navy did not say in its statement how many drones it would buy, but said a budget had been set to procure the system over four years, between 2022 to 2025.

Disdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order

Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War Two, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pushed what he called its "nuclear blackmail" over the conflict there.

Nearly 1 million people face starvation in hunger hotspots - U.N. agencies

Nearly one million people in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen are starving or will face starvation this year in the absence of aid, as the global food crisis worsens, United Nations agencies warned on Wednesday. Local conflict and weather extremes remain the primary drivers of acute hunger, aggravated this year by economic instability linked to the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russian opposition calls for protests against Putin's 'criminal war'

Russia's opposition on Wednesday called for protests against President Vladimir Putin after he ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists for what Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny said was a failing criminal war. Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

Iran death toll rises as protests intensify

Iranian authorities said on Wednesday three people including a member of the security forces had been killed during unrest sweeping the country, as anger at the death of a woman in police custody fuelled protests for a fifth day. Rights groups reported at least one more person was killed on Tuesday, which would take the death toll to least seven.

Exclusive-Turkey sells battle-tested drones to UAE as regional rivals mend ties - sources

Turkish defence firm Baykar has delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month and could sell more, two Turkish sources said, as a diplomatic detente between the former regional rivals expands into military contracts. International demand for Baykar's drones soared after their impact on conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Libya, where their laser-guided armour-piercing bombs helped repel an offensive by UAE-supported forces two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)