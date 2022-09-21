65-year-old woman dead in wall collapse in Fatehpur

A 65-year-old woman died in a village here on Wednesday when a wall of her kutcha house collapsed on her, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the local Khaga police station Jai Prakash Shahi said the wall collapsed following rainfall in the area. The victim was identified as Moonga Devi of Kahi village.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and information about the accident was conveyed to revenue officials for further action, they said.

