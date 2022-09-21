Left Menu

Delhi govt provided 'safe house' accommodation to 16 inter-caste couples since March 2021: RTI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:31 IST
The Delhi government has provided 'safe house' accommodation to 16 inter-caste married couples whose relationships were being opposed by their families or local communities since March 2021, according to an RTI reply.

Last year, the government had issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for the protection of such couples from harassment and threats, and also directed setting up of 'special cells', headed by deputy commissioners of police, to look into such matters.

''Sixteen couples have been provided safe house accommodation by the Delhi government till date,'' the social welfare department said in a reply to the Right To Information (RTI) query.

The department said providing security to inter-caste couples is the responsibility of police.

The 181 women helpline of the Delhi Commission for Women is serving as a round-the-clock helpline to receive complaints of threat and harassment from inter-faith and inter-caste married couples and provide assistance to them, it said.

''The telecallers trained to handle distress calls and already aware about available services can provide necessary assistance/advice to the couple in distress. If required, they can be further trained to handle such calls,'' stated the SoP issued by the social welfare department.

It also stated that after hearing the couple, the DCP of the area concerned, who would perform as the head of the 'special cell', would bring the facts to the knowledge of the district magistrate and convey their requirement for stay in a 'safe house'.

