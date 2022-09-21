Left Menu

Renewal of accreditation of recognised driver training centres to be valid for 5 yrs: Govt

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH has notified amendment to the rules related to Accredited Driver Training Centres ADTC.The syllabus for giving training for two-wheelers has been particularly detailed to comprehensively cover practical as well as theoretical knowledge, the ministry said in a statement.New rules will further streamline the functioning of ADTCs with ...key features.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:32 IST
The renewal of accreditation of recognised driver training centres will be valid for five years, as per notified amendment to rules. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendment to the rules related to Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC).

The syllabus for giving training for two-wheelers has been particularly detailed to comprehensively cover practical as well as theoretical knowledge, the ministry said in a statement.

''New rules will further streamline the functioning of ADTCs with ...key features. The trainee will be required to pass the 'test of competence to drive' in order to receive the proficiency test certificate for issue of driving license,'' it said.

Other provisions linked to training centres such as fees and issue of driving license, among others, have been clarified.

''Over the course of the implementation of referred rules, certain issues were identified by this Ministry as well as other stakeholders,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

