Man hangs self in Haryana's Rewari after son commits suicide by poison

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:46 IST
A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself here hours after his younger son too died by suicide, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the man had a fight with his two sons Monday night after which they both left home and consumed something poisonous. One of the died, while the other is being treated in a hospital and is critical.

The incident took place in Rajgarh village of Rewari district, police said. The elder son is admitted in PGIMS hospital in Rohtak.

After the funeral of the younger son, the father also committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said on Wednesday. A team from Rampura Police Station headed by him is investigating the matter.

According to the police, Subhash, a resident of Rajgarh, had a fight with his sons Jatin, 12, and Kamal, 23, Monday night.

Their mother too had allegedly slapped the two brothers, Singh said.

After the row, Jatin and Kamal left their house and at some point ingested some poison.

On Tuesday morning, after the family’s relatives were able to trace them, the two brothers were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Jatin as brought dead, and referred Kamal to PGIMS, Rohtak due to his critical condition.

Jatin’s body was handed over to the family after a post mortem, police said.

''After cremation of Jatin, his father Subhash allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. His body was found hanging in his house with the noose. We have handed over the body to kin and further probe is underway,” Singh said.

