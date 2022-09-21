Delhi HC permits Huawei India CEO to travel abroad, refuses to interfere with order quashing LOC

The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with an order setting aside the look-out circular (LOC) issued at the request of the Income Tax Department against Huawei Telecommunications (India) CEO Xiongwei Li and permitted him to travel abroad subject to certain conditions.

Justice Anu Malhotra, while deciding the Income Tax Department’s challenge to the trial court order, said Xiongwei --a chinese national, shall submit an undertaking that he will continue to join the investigation through video conference, as and when directed by the investigating officer, and also submit a fixed deposit of Rs 5 crore.

“In the circumstance.... it is not considered appropriate by the court to set aside the impugned order dated August 29, 2022 of the learned trial court which has set aside the LOC against the respondent,” said the court in its order dated September 20.

The court said although Xiongwei fell in the category of ''flight risk'' on account of the absence of any extradition treaty between India and China, the allegation against him was of commission of a non-cognizable and bailable offence, which cannot be overlooked.

“The complaint that the petitioner (IT department) filed inter alia against the respondent (Xiongwei) herein arrayed as accused no.2 relates only to the commission of a non-cognizable and bailable offence for allegedly non-affording the authorized officers under the Income Tax Act, 1961, the necessary facility to inspect the books of accounts or other documents as required in terms of Section 132 (1)(iib) of the said enactment of the company, M/s Huawei Telecommunications (India) Company Private Limited (of which he was the CEO at the relevent time),” the court noted.

The court clarified that in addition to its conditions, Xiongwei, represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, shall also adhere to the conditions imposed by the trial court and inform the authorities seven days prior to leaving India.

The court also asked him to give an undertaking that he shall appear before the trial court if there is commencement of trial against him. Assailing the trial court order, the Income Tax authorities told the high court there was prima facie evidence indicating “substantial tax evasion in the case of the company” and since the Chief Financial Officer was not present in India, the CEO’s presence was required and thus an LOC was issued against him.

It also submitted that economic offences involving huge public funds need to be viewed seriously as they affect the economy of the country as a whole and pose a serious threat to its the financial health. The Income Tax had earlier this year conducted multiple searches at several locations of Chinese telecom giant Huawei as part of a tax evasion investigation. ADS ADS SK SK

