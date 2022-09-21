Left Menu

Court refuses relief to Tops Group promoter, ex-MD in money laundering case

Chandole and Sasidharan had sought release from prison in the light of the recent Supreme Court ruling that a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA cannot continue if there is no prior First Information Report registered by another agency.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:23 IST
Court refuses relief to Tops Group promoter, ex-MD in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Wednesday rejected the pleas for relief of former Managing Director of Tops Group M Sasidharan and its promoter Amit Chandole, arrested in an alleged money laundering case.

Chandole, who had promoted the private security firm, is an alleged associate of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Chandole and Sasidharan had sought release from prison in the light of the recent Supreme Court ruling that a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot continue if there is no prior First Information Report registered by another agency. As per the PMLA provisions, a prior `scheduled offence' is a requisite for the ED to initiate action against a person. Chandole was arrested in November 2020 by the Enforcement Directorate. Sasidharan had been arrested a few months earlier. The ED had registered its complaint on the basis of a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police. But the EOW in January 2022 filed a closure report before a magistrate's court saying there was no evidence of crime. The court accepted the report last week.

The accused then moved the court of special PMLA judge M G Deshpande, seeking discharge on the ground that proceedings in the ED case cannot continue. The ED in its reply said the closure report of the EOW can not be said to be final as long as the time for filing appeal against it does not get over. The court, after hearing both sides, rejected the applications of Chandole and Sasidharan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022