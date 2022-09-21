Iran insists U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
21-09-2022
Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi struck a defiant tone on Wednesday at the United Nations by demanding guarantees that the United States will not again abandon Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.
Raisi also said Tehran wanted former U.S. President Donald Trump to face trial for the assassination of Iran's top Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in 2020 in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
