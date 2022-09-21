Left Menu

Three, including woman held for murder, chopping victim into pieces

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:50 IST
Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday on charges of murdering a 39-year old man in the city and chopping off his body into 12 parts and throwing them away in different locations.

The murder was a fallout of the victim's ''previous enmity'' with the woman, with whom he had an illicit relationship, police said.

Police followed up on the case after a severed arm of a male was found dumped in a garbage bin at Vellakinar near Thudiyalur last Thursday.

Eight special teams were formed and an investigation was launched from various angles, including probing recent 'missing' individuals complaints, police said. Further investigation revealed that the victim Prabhu, a married man had an illicit relationship with a woman, who was running a beauty parlor in the city. The duo subsequently developed ''enmity'' and the woman, with the help of an acquaintance working as an electrician in an IT Park and another person, murdered Prabhu, police said.

Later, they cut the body into 12 pieces and threw them at different places in the city.

Police managed to recover eight body parts and arrested the three accused on Wednesday.

