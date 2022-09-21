Left Menu

UK 'extremely concerned' at reports of mistreatment of Iranian woman

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:54 IST
Britain is extremely concerned at reports of serious mistreatment by Iranian security forces of a 22-year-old woman whose death last week has sparked unrest in the country, British foreign office minister Tariq Ahmad said on Wednesday.

"We urge the Iranian government to investigate the circumstances of her death with rigour and transparency, and to hold to account anyone responsible," Ahmad said.

"We call on Iran to respect the right to peaceful assembly, to exercise restraint and to release unfairly detained protesters."

