Left Menu

Man awarded 20-year jail term for abducting, raping girl in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:00 IST
Man awarded 20-year jail term for abducting, raping girl in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a minor girl.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convict.

Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court – 1 convicted Kanha alias Kanhaiyalal Bheel to 20 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a nine-year-old girl in August 2020.

The incident had taken place in the Raipur area where the convict worked as a daily wage labourer, public prosecutor Ramhetar Gurjar said.

Bheel had on August 4, 2020, abducted the girl from a village and took her to an abandoned building where he raped her, he said.

The minor after returning home narrated the ordeal to her parents, following which they filed a complaint with the police, Gurjar said.

Bheel was arrested the next day of the incident and since then he has been lodged in jail, he said.

Statements of at least 12 witnesses were recorded during the trail and 17 documents were produced before the court, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022