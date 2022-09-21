Left Menu

One more arrest in Maharashtra chemist murder case, 11 nabbed so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:03 IST
One more arrest in Maharashtra chemist murder case, 11 nabbed so far
  • Country:
  • India

One more accused, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakhs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the June killing Maharashtra pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Shaim Ahmed alias ''Shahim'', a resident of Amarawati's Al Karim Nagar, was the 11th accused to be arrested in connection with the sensational murder of the Chemist.

The 54-year-old Kolhe died after being stabbed in the neck around 10 pm on June 21 when he was returning home after closing his shop.

He was murdered for allegedly sharing a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she was criticised for her comments on Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA said Ahmed -- also known by aliases 'Shahim', 'Sahim Mathe' and 'Monu' -- was arrested for his ''active role in the conspiracy''. The federal agency had declared Rs 2 lakh reward for any information leading to his arrest.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at Police Station City Kotwali in Amravati district and later re-registered by the NIA on July 2.

Ten accused were separately arrested in the case between June 23 and August 11.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022