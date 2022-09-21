One more arrest in Maharashtra chemist murder case, 11 nabbed so far

One more accused, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakhs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the June killing Maharashtra pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Shaim Ahmed alias ''Shahim'', a resident of Amarawati's Al Karim Nagar, was the 11th accused to be arrested in connection with the sensational murder of the Chemist.

The 54-year-old Kolhe died after being stabbed in the neck around 10 pm on June 21 when he was returning home after closing his shop.

He was murdered for allegedly sharing a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she was criticised for her comments on Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA said Ahmed -- also known by aliases 'Shahim', 'Sahim Mathe' and 'Monu' -- was arrested for his ''active role in the conspiracy''. The federal agency had declared Rs 2 lakh reward for any information leading to his arrest.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at Police Station City Kotwali in Amravati district and later re-registered by the NIA on July 2.

Ten accused were separately arrested in the case between June 23 and August 11.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)