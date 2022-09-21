Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Legislative Assembly passes nine bills

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed nine bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Second Amendment) Bill, by voice vote.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Legislative Assembly passes nine bills
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed nine bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Second Amendment) Bill, by voice vote. The Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 was moved by Minister for Labour Employment, Training and Factories G Jayaram.

The bills include Andhra Pradesh Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2022, Andhra Pradesh Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill 2002, Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Bill 2022, Andhra Pradesh Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure (Amendment) Bill 2022. The House also passed the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2022, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority and Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region, Urban Development Authorities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 Bill.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022. Notably, all the Bills were passed by voice vote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022