Iran restricts access to Instagram as protests intensify - NetBlocks

Iran has restricted access to Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram amid protests in the country over the death of a woman in police custody, internet shutdown observatory NetBlocks said on Wednesday.

The death last week of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire", unleashed simmering anger over issues including freedoms in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions. Iran's minister of communications said earlier in the day he had been misquoted after news outlets cited him as saying the authorities might disrupt internet services for security reasons.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)