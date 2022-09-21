Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms remains very slow - IMF
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:33 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms agreed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April remains very slow, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday at the end of a staff visit to the country.
Completion of prior actions is needed for the IMF board to consider the request for a financial programme with Lebanon, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Lebanon
Advertisement