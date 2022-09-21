Left Menu

Putin says Russia will not give in to 'blackmail and intimidation'

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:35 IST
Putin says Russia will not give in to 'blackmail and intimidation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an event to mark the 1,160-year of Russia's statehood, said on Wednesday that the country will not lose its sovereignty and won't give in to "blackmail and intimidation".

Speaking hours after he declared partial mobilization to bolster Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, he also lauded Russian military, which he said was fighting to save people in Ukraine's region of Donbas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022