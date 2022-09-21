Putin says Russia will not give in to 'blackmail and intimidation'
Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:35 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an event to mark the 1,160-year of Russia's statehood, said on Wednesday that the country will not lose its sovereignty and won't give in to "blackmail and intimidation".
Speaking hours after he declared partial mobilization to bolster Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, he also lauded Russian military, which he said was fighting to save people in Ukraine's region of Donbas.
