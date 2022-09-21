Left Menu

More than 100 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:57 IST
More than 109 people were detained across Russia at protests against mobilisation on Wednesday, a rights group said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two.

The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in at least 15 different cities. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia's anti-protest laws.

