Eu's von der Leyen and Britain's Truss: Russia's invasion is failing

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
President Vladimir Putin's decision to order a partial Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine is a sign of weakness, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a joint statement.

"Russia's invasion is failing", they said after meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

