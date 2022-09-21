Eu's von der Leyen and Britain's Truss: Russia's invasion is failing
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:13 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
President Vladimir Putin's decision to order a partial Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine is a sign of weakness, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a joint statement.
"Russia's invasion is failing", they said after meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liz Truss to become UK PM, pledges to "start cutting taxes from day one"
Russian-born man, Ukrainian woman tie knot in Dharamshala with message: Make love, not war
British national held in Goa for possessing drugs worth more than Rs 15 lakh
Liz Truss prepares to take charge as new UK Prime Minister
Liz Truss prepares to take charge as new UK Prime Minister