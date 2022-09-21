Left Menu

CBI arrests CMD of ABG Shipyard in Rs 22,842 crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Chairman and Managing Director of Surat-based ABG Shipyard for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India of over Rs 22,842 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Chairman and Managing Director of Surat-based ABG Shipyard for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India of over Rs 22,842 crore. A senior CBI official confirmed that the CMD of Surat-based ABG Shipyard Rishi Kamlesh Agrawal has been arrested. He has allegedly duped a consortium of 28 banks over Rs 22,842 crore.

The ED has been probing a money laundering case since February this year based on a First Information Report (FIR) already filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the former promoters of the shipbuilding company. The CBI had booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 22,842 crore.

In the FIR, CBI has named CMD and others that include names of the executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Acting on the complaint filed by the bank, CBI registered FIR on February 7 this year.

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions led by ICICI Bank with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2,468.51 crore, the officials said. (ANI)

