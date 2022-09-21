Iran insists on U.S. guarantees to revive 2015 nuclear pact

Iran's hard-line president struck a defiant tone on Wednesday by demanding guarantees the United States not abandon any revived nuclear deal and by decrying "double standards" on human rights after the death of an Iranian woman in police custody. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also said Tehran wanted former U.S. President Donald Trump to face trial for the 2020 killing of Iran's top Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq, holding up a picture of the general.

Speaking shortly after Raisi at the U.N.General Assembly, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his willingness to revive the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran had agreed to restrain its atomic program in return for relief from economic sanctions. Trump had abandoned the agreement in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its nuclear limitations about a year later and reviving U.S., Israeli and Gulf Arab fears that Tehran may be seeking to obtain an atomic weapon, an ambition Iran denies.

"We have before us the experience of America's withdrawal from the (deal)," Raisi told the U.N. General Assembly. "With that experience and this perspective, can we ignore the important issue of guarantees for a durable agreement?" Raisi also sought to deflect criticism of last week's death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire," which has unleashed protests that reflect simmering anger over personal freedoms in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects some of the double standards of some governments vis-a-vis human rights," he said. "Human rights belongs to all, but unfortunately it is trampled upon by many governments." he added referring to the discovery of unmarked graves of indigenous people in Canada, the suffering of the Palestinians and images of migrant children held in cages in the United States. Biden expressed a willingness to return to the nuclear deal and made clear U.S. sympathies lay with the protesters in Iran.

"While the United States is prepared for a mutual return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if Iran steps up to its obligations, the United States is clear: We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," he said, referring to the deal by its formal name and repeating a long-held U.S. position. "We stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights," Biden added.

Iran has restricted access to Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram, one of the last remaining social media platforms in the country, amid protests over Amini's death, internet shutdown observatory NetBlocks said.

