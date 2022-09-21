Russia releases U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh in prisoner exchange -family representative

Russia has released U.S. citizens Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, in a prisoner exchange deal brokered by Saudi Arabia, a family representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

The pair, both from Alabama, were captured in June while fighting in eastern Ukraine where they went to support Ukrainian troops resisting Russia's invasion.

