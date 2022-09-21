Left Menu

EU foreign ministers to meet on Ukraine on Wednesday -diplomats

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 22:59 IST
European Union foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in New York later on Wednesday, diplomats said, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Russians to fight in Ukraine.

The foreign ministers are in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

