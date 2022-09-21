Biden says U.S. and UK are committed to protecting Good Friday agreement

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States and Britain are committed to protecting the agreement that ended conflict in Northern kIreland.

"We both are committed to protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate," Biden told Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of bilateral talks between the two on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting.

