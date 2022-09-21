Biden says U.S. and UK are committed to protecting Good Friday agreement
Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 23:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States and Britain are committed to protecting the agreement that ended conflict in Northern Ireland.
"We both are committed to protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate," Biden told Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of bilateral talks between the two on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Garcia stays hot to end Gauff's U.S. Open dream
Tennis-Jabeur gets the edge over Tomljanovic to reach U.S. Open semis
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
Tennis-Garcia stays hot to end Gauff's U.S. Open dream
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights