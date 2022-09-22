IDB board sees 'emerging consensus' that Claver-Carone should be removed - source

The Inter-American Development Bank's board of directors is reaching an "emerging consensus" that its president Mauricio Claver-Carone should be removed after an independent ethics investigation, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

Brazil, a major shareholder in the bank, now supported taking action against Claver-Carone, said the source, who declined to speak publicly since the matter is still under review. A decision by the board of directors could come in days, with the final decision up to the bank's board of governors. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Davis Polk, the outside legal firm hired to investigate whistleblower allegations against Claver-Carone found evidence that he engaged in an intimate relationship with a staffer.

The report also found that both Claver-Carone and the senior staffer in question failed to cooperate fully with probe, despite bank requirements, the source said.

Also Read: All-Brazil Copa Libertadores final after Flamengo advances

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)