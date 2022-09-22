Left Menu

U.S. providing $200 mln in additional aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 00:54 IST
The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants in Mexico and Central America," Blinken said in a statement.

Washington has provided more than $594 million to the region since fiscal year 2018, he added.

