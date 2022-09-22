U.S. providing $200 mln in additional aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken says
- Country:
- United States
The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants in Mexico and Central America," Blinken said in a statement.
Washington has provided more than $594 million to the region since fiscal year 2018, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Blinken
- State
- The United States
- Mexico
- Central America
- Antony Blinken
ALSO READ
Designating Russia as State sponsor of terrorism not strong path forward; can cause unintended consequences: WH
Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12 - state media
Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post
Income tax dept conducts raids in multiple states in a tax evasion case against registered unrecognised political parties: Officials.